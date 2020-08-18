Log in
Gold climbs back above $2,000/oz level as dollar slides

08/18/2020 | 08:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna

Gold rose more than 1% on Tuesday to climb back above the $2,000 level breached earlier this month, as the dollar hit a more than two-year low and investors awaited details of the U.S. Federal Reserve's strategy to combat a pandemic-induced economic slump.

Spot gold was up 1% at $2,005.04 per ounce by 1158 GMT, having earlier hit a one-week peak of $2,009.89. Gold first broke the record $2,000-level early in August, reaching an all-time high of $2,072.50.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.8% at $2,014.40.

"It's really is about the return or the perception of a return," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said. "The dollar has lost its attraction when it comes to return now relative to two years ago."

Making gold cheaper for those holding other currencies, the dollar index hit its lowest since May 2018, pressured by low yields and bleak U.S. economic data.

On Monday, gold jumped as much as 2.4%, drawing impetus from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buying a stake in major gold miner Barrick Gold.

This reinforced gold's 32% surge this year, helped by a rush to perceived safety in the metal considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Gold, with its reputation for relative safety, is also drawing investors as the United States ratchets up pressure on China's Huawei [HWT.UL], CMC's Hewson said.

For further direction, investors are awaiting minutes from the Fed's last meeting, which are due on Wednesday.

"Traders are getting the last kick at the can ahead of the FOMC minutes, where the view is for the Fed to have talked about YCC (yields curve control) or inflation-targeting, which is bad for the dollar and good for gold," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.

Silver climbed 2.4% to $28.05 per ounce.

Platinum rose 1.1% to $960.06 per ounce, while palladium eased 0.2% to $2,195.18.

By Eileen Soreng

