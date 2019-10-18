Log in
Gold dips on profit-taking, trade uncertainties cap losses

10/18/2019 | 04:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee takes granules of 99.99% pure gold at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Friday as investors booked profit after the European Union forged a new Brexit deal with Britain, though a floor was kept under prices by uncertainties over trade negotiations and the global economy.

Spot gold edged down by 0.1% to $1,490.05 an ounce at 0722 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,493.

"Considering the present uncertainties around the U.S.-China trade war and other geopolitical risks, gold still has potential upside," said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services, attributing the slight price dip to profit-taking.

The European Union backed a new Brexit deal with Britain on Thursday, prompting an uptick in Asian shares in early trade. However, gains were capped by disappointing economic growth data from China.

While markets cheered progress on Brexit, doubts will resurface if British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unable to secure UK parliament backing for the agreement to take Britain out of Europe on Oct. 31.

"Gold will be range-bound until and unless we have some clarity on Brexit and other geopolitical risks," said Brian Lan, of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central, adding that he expects gold to trade around $1,475 to $1,503 per ounce over the short term.

Worries surrounding a trade war between the United States and China continue to linger, with China's third-quarter economic growth slowing more than expected to its weakest pace in almost three decades.

The dollar index <.DXY> at a near eight-week low has also supported gold.

ANZ Bank said it expects gold to be supported by elevated macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, with prices for under-supplied platinum group metals likely to push higher.

"The palladium market is still structurally tight, keeping prices resilient, with intermittent volatility."

Among other precious metals, palladium rose 0.2% to $1,762.91 an ounce, a day after hitting a record high of $1,783.21. The autocatalyst metal was up 3.7% on the week and set for its best since the week of Sept. 13.

Platinum was down 0.2% at $885.40 while silver fell 0.1% to $17.51.

(Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
