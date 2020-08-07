Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold eases off record as dollar regains momentum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 06:13am EDT

* Silver slips, but up 16% so far this week

* Gold set for ninth straight weekly rise

* Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gold's record-breaking rally paused on Friday as the dollar got some respite from investors looking for a hedge against the U.S.-China spat, but fears over a worsening pandemic kept bullion on track for its longest streak of weekly gains in about a decade.

Spot gold eased 0.2% to $2,058.55 per ounce by 0945 GMT, having scaled a record peak of $2,072.50 in early trade. It has added 4% so far this week in what would be its ninth straight weekly gain.

U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,070.20.

"We'll see some pullback (in gold) from these levels with USD bottoming for a while and maybe even see some strength in the USD in the near term, which will reverse these gains but not entirely," said Spencer Campbell, director at SE Asia Consulting Pte Ltd.

"People will be looking to re-enter the market on any pullbacks in precious metals as the medium to longer term views are significantly higher."

The dollar rebounded from a two-year low as President Donald Trump's decision to ban U.S. transactions with two popular Chinese apps weighed on risk sentiment.

The U.S. currency has in many instances been the preferred refuge during the flare-ups between Washington and Beijing.

"The dollar's performance has a major say on how much runway gold bulls are accorded," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.

Gold has surged more than 35% this year amid surging COVID-19 cases that have battered economies and prompted unprecedented global stimulus measures.

"There would have to be a paradigm shift in the outlooks for global monetary policy and the worldwide economy, before considering whether gold's surge has run its course," Tan added.

Investors now await the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT.

Elsewhere, silver was down 2.2% at $28.30, having earlier hit a high since February 2013. It has gained about 16% so far this week.

Elsewhere, platinum dropped 2.8% to $970.31 an ounce and palladium fell 1.7% to $2,183.70. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.53% 2057.984 Delayed Quote.34.21%
PALLADIUM -3.40% 2164.249 Delayed Quote.12.71%
SILVER -5.09% 28.248887 Delayed Quote.50.72%
THE PLATINUM GROUP 0.00% 2.5 End-of-day quote.-38.73%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 0.27% 145.47 Delayed Quote.24.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GOLD
06:13aGold eases off record as dollar regains momentum
RE
06:06aInvestors load up on cash, gold in flight from stocks - BofA
RE
05:19aRecord bullion prices give South African gold miners a lifeline, risks remain
RE
04:18aGold eases off record as dollar regains momentum
RE
03:39aChevron ordered to inspect propane kettles at Gorgon LNG plant in Australia
RE
02:48aGlencore Posts Loss, Cancels Dividend -- WSJ
DJ
02:00aMONEY FOR (ALMOST) NOTHING FOR TOP F : Mike Dolan
RE
01:41aAngloGold Ashanti 1st Half Net Profit Boosted by Higher Gold Prices
DJ
08/06Materials Down After Glencore Earnings -- Materials Roundup
DJ
08/06Stocks rise, yields slip as investors await stimulus
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group