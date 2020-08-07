Gold eases off record as dollar regains momentum

* Silver slips, but up 16% so far this week
* Gold set for ninth straight weekly rise
* Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gold's record-breaking rally paused on
Friday as the dollar got some respite from investors looking for
a hedge against the U.S.-China spat, but fears over a worsening
pandemic kept bullion on track for its longest streak of weekly
gains in about a decade.
Spot gold eased 0.2% to $2,058.55 per ounce by 0945
GMT, having scaled a record peak of $2,072.50 in early trade. It
has added 4% so far this week in what would be its ninth
straight weekly gain.
U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,070.20.
"We'll see some pullback (in gold) from these levels with
USD bottoming for a while and maybe even see some strength in
the USD in the near term, which will reverse these gains but not
entirely," said Spencer Campbell, director at SE Asia Consulting
Pte Ltd.
"People will be looking to re-enter the market on any
pullbacks in precious metals as the medium to longer term views
are significantly higher."
The dollar rebounded from a two-year low as President
Donald Trump's decision to ban U.S. transactions with two
popular Chinese apps weighed on risk sentiment.
The U.S. currency has in many instances been the preferred
refuge during the flare-ups between Washington and Beijing.
"The dollar's performance has a major say on how much runway
gold bulls are accorded," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.
Gold has surged more than 35% this year amid surging
COVID-19 cases that have battered economies and prompted
unprecedented global stimulus measures.
"There would have to be a paradigm shift in the outlooks for
global monetary policy and the worldwide economy, before
considering whether gold's surge has run its course," Tan added.
Investors now await the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at
1230 GMT.
Elsewhere, silver was down 2.2% at $28.30, having
earlier hit a high since February 2013. It has gained about 16%
so far this week.
Elsewhere, platinum dropped 2.8% to $970.31 an ounce
and palladium fell 1.7% to $2,183.70.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)