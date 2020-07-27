Gold eyes $2,000 in record run as dollar dips on dovish Fed bets

By 0254 GMT, spot gold was up 1.4% at $1,969.76 per ounce after scaling a fresh peak of $1,980.57 in early Asian trade. U.S. gold futures climbed 1.7% to $1,963.30.

Silver also surged, rising as much as 6.4% to $26.19 per ounce, its highest since April 2013.

One of the major factors for gold's run is the weakening of the dollar ahead of the Fed meeting, which is expected to reiterate an "accommodative" stance, said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.

"We've got increasing global worries, particularly in U.S.-China relations, but also further outbreaks tampering economic recovery, and then highly liquid environment, so the precious metals are making sense to a lot of investors."

The dollar index held near a two-year low as investors worried about the damage from the novel coronavirus to the U.S. economy and awaited the passage of a new fiscal rescue package.

Bullion's gains also came despite an uptick in equities as investors focus on the Fed's two-day policy meeting ending Wednesday.

"(This FOMC meeting) is expected to discuss implementing dovish forward guidance which gold investors would consider supportive as real yields, the key driver of gold, would be expected to remain at record lows," Phillip Futures analysts said in a note.

Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Gold's safe-haven appeal was also lifted on deteriorating U.S.-China ties and dimming hopes of a quick economic recovery as the virus showed no signs of slowing.

Platinum rose 0.5% to $950.13 and palladium gained 0.9% to $2,331.76.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Brijesh Patel