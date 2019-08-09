Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/09 10:37:17 am
1503.42 USD   -0.05%
10:30aGold gains as trade concerns weigh on global markets
RE
10:24aGold gains as trade concerns weigh on global markets
RE
10:21aGold gains as trade concerns weigh on global markets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold gains as trade concerns weigh on global markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 10:30am EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Signs of further escalation of the trade war between the United States and China and weak economic data from the United Kingdom weighed on global markets Friday, capping a volatile week that has pushed gold up to its highest level in six years.

A report that Washington was delaying a decision about allowing some trade between U.S. companies and Huawei again spooked Asia, while the prospect of snap elections in Italy brought down shares across Europe. London's FTSE 100 index and the pound sank after Britain reported its economy shrank in the second quarter, the first contraction in seven years.

"It has been a very volatile week," said Elwin de Groot, Rabobank's head of macro strategy.

"Until recently, the markets' view was that this trade war will be resolved, but clearly now the thinking is that maybe this is not the case and it could be accelerating from here," he said.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.37% and was on pace for its second straight week of declines.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95.08 points, or 0.36%, to 26,283.11, the S&P 500 lost 14.75 points, or 0.50%, to 2,923.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 58.01 points, or 0.72%, to 7,981.14.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 1.7069%, down from 1.715% late on Thursday.

The yen, meanwhile, rose as much as 0.4% against the dollar to 105.70 yen, virtually an eight-month high.

"The news about Huawei triggered the rise in the yen," said Junichi Ishikawawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities. "This is a reminder that the U.S.-China trade dispute remains a risk, and this risk is not receding."

Other safe havens also gained. Gold rose back above $1,500 on Friday, its highest in more than six years, en route to its best week since April 2016.

"The trade spat is driving the market crazy," said Jigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. "$1,500 (for gold) is now the new normal unless trade relations take a turn in a right direction."

Bank of AmericaMerrilll Lynch noted that a mass $2.3 billion pile into gold funds over the last week had been the fourth largest inflow ever.

Expectations of production cuts by OPEC pushed Brent crude back above $58 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) made it past $53. Worries about the global economy have pushed Brent down 6% for the week and WTI more than 5%.

(GRAPHIC - Global assets in 2019: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl)

(GRAPHIC - Global currencies vs. dollar: http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh)

(GRAPHIC - MSCI All Country World Index Market Cap: http://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j)

(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By David Randall
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.44% 26248.61 Delayed Quote.13.08%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GOLD -0.36% 1499.215 Delayed Quote.17.12%
NASDAQ 100 -0.87% 7653.995821 Delayed Quote.18.82%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.80% 7971.637469 Delayed Quote.18.05%
S&P 500 -0.55% 2919.83 Delayed Quote.15.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLD
10:30aGold gains as trade concerns weigh on global markets
RE
10:24aGold gains as trade concerns weigh on global markets
RE
10:21aGold gains as trade concerns weigh on global markets
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:44aBarrick Gold plans to sell Tongon gold mine in Ivory Coast - BBG
RE
07:18aZambia asks Glencore unit to rescind mine shaft closures
RE
04:45aGlencore Closes Two Mine Shafts at Zambian Unit
DJ
08/08Materials up After Chinese Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
08/08Barrick Gold plans to sell Tongon gold mine in Ivory Coast - BBG
RE
08/08TRACKINSIGHT : Strong inflows into Gold
TI
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group