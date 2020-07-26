Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold hits record high as U.S.-China ties worsen, Asia stocks helped by tech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 11:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrian wearing a face mask walks near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information in Shanghai

Gold hit an all-time high on Monday as tit-for-tat consulate closures in China and the United States rattled investors, boosting the allure of safe haven assets, although sentiment was mixed with tech gains supporting some Asian stocks.

MSCI's ex-Japan Asia-Pacific index rose 1.3% as Taiwan's TSMC, Asia's third-largest company by market capitalisation, rose almost 10%.

The chipmaker's gains boosted other tech stocks in the region and came after rival Intel signalled it may give up manufacturing its own components due to delays in new 7 nanometer chip technology.

Also soothing sentiment, Chinese shares eked out gains after big falls late last week, with CSI300 index <.CSI300> rising 0.5%.

S&P500 futures were last up 0.4% in choppy trade while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> fell 0.5%, resuming trade after a long weekend and catching up with falls in global shares late last week.

Global shares had lost steam last week after Washington ordered China's consulate in Houston to close, prompting Beijing to react in kind by closing the U.S. consulate in Chengdu.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took fresh aim at China last week, saying Washington and its allies must use "more creative and assertive ways" to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways.

"U.S. President (Donald) Trump used to say China's President Xi Jinping is a great leader. But now Pompeo's wording is becoming so aggressive that markets are starting to worry about further escalation," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi Securities.

Gold rose 1.0% to a record high of $1,920.9 per ounce, surpassing a peak touched in September 2011, as Sino-U.S. tensions boosted the allure of safe haven assets, especially those not tied to any specific country.

The yellow metal is also helped by aggressive monetary easing adopted by many central banks around the world since the pandemic plunged the global economy into a recession.

Some investors fret such an unprecedented level of money-printing could eventually lead to inflation.

MORE STIMULUS

Hopes of a quick U.S. economic recovery are fading as coronavirus infections showed few signs of slowing.

That means the economy could capitulate without fresh support from the government, with some of earlier steps such as enhanced jobless benefits due to expire this month.

Investors hope U.S. Congress will agree on a deal before its summer recess but there are some sticking points including the size of stimulus and enhanced unemployment benefits.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the package will contain extended unemployment benefits with 70% "wage replacement".

Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, want enhanced benefits of $600 per week to be extended and look to much bigger stimulus compared with the Republicans' $1 trillion plan.

Investors are looking to corporate earnings from around the world for hints on the pace of recovery in the global economy.

"It looks like rising coronavirus cases are starting to slow down recovery in many countries," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Concerns about the U.S. economic outlook started to weigh on the dollar, reversing its inverse correlation with the economic well-being over the past few months.

The dollar index dropped 0.3% to its lowest level in nearly two years.

The euro gained 0.3% to $1.1693, hitting a 22-month high of $1.16590 as sentiment on the common currency improved after European leaders reached a deal on a recovery fund in a major step towards more fiscal co-operation.

Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.5% to 105.605 yen, a four-month low while the British pound hit a 4 1/2-month high of $1.2832.

Oil prices dipped on worries about the worsening Sino-U.S. relations.

Brent futures fell 0.46% to $43.14 per barrel while U.S. crude futures lost 0.44% to $41.11.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.23% 75.364 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.06% 135.625 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.03% 78.924 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.68% 26469.89 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.11% 0.9113 Delayed Quote.7.78%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.16% 123.57 Delayed Quote.1.67%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.48% 1.1701 Delayed Quote.3.90%
GOLD 0.91% 1930.87 Delayed Quote.25.27%
INTEL CORPORATION -16.24% 50.59 Delayed Quote.-15.47%
JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED -2.34% 292 End-of-day quote.-24.94%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.03% 0.8688 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.44% 43.28 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
NASDAQ 100 -0.92% 10483.132338 Delayed Quote.20.04%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.94% 10363.177069 Delayed Quote.15.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.18% 70.507 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
NIKKEI 225 -0.58% 22751.61 Real-time Quote.-3.83%
S&P 500 -0.62% 3215.63 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.46% 3034 End-of-day quote.-24.86%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.33% 105.59 Delayed Quote.-2.36%
WTI 0.39% 41.255 Delayed Quote.-33.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GOLD
07/26Gold hits record high as U.S.-China ties worsen, Asia stocks helped by tech
RE
07/26Spot gold extends gains, now up 1.5% at $1,928.40/oz
RE
07/26Spot gold rises to all-time high of $1,920.36 per ounce
RE
07/26Gold stocks, c.bank comments give Australia shares modest lift
RE
07/26Gold soars to all-time high as dollar dive adds fuel to record run
RE
07/26CHINA : The Bubble That Never Pops' Review: Arrested Development
DJ
07/26Poland poised to announce major coal mine closures - sources
RE
07/26China's Move to Buy Arctic Gold Mine Draws Fire in Canada
DJ
07/24Tech Heavyweights Pull U.S. Stocks Down
DJ
07/24Materials Down Slightly, But Gold Hits Record High -- Materials Roundup
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group