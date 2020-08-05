Gold races to new record after blowing past $2,000/oz

* Silver rises to more than 7-year high
* Dollar index hovers near two-year lows
* Washington remains deadlocked over a relief package
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices rocketed to a new record high
on Wednesday after smashing past $2,000 for the first time, as a
weaker dollar and falling returns on U.S. bonds drove investors
to hoard the safe-haven metal.
Gold has soared 34% this year and is one of 2020's best
performing assets, with investors buying vast amounts in the
hope it will hold its value as the coronavirus pandemic upends
markets.
Breaking above $2,000 for the first time on Tuesday and
hitting a new high of $2,055.10 an ounce earlier on Wednesday,
spot gold was up 1% at $2,037.81 by 12:33 am EDT (1633
GMT).
U.S. gold futures climbed 1.4% to $2,048.30.
Investors fear economic stimulus unleashed in response to
the pandemic will trigger inflation that will devalue other
assets. Real returns on U.S. bonds have already fallen sharply,
making non-yielding gold more attractive.
"We're seeing an ongoing deterioration in the U.S. dollar,
U.S. yield curve dropping further and an increase in inflation
expectations," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at
TD Securities.
"This implies that for the foreseeable future, the
opportunity cost of holding gold is going to get less and less."
Deadlock in Washington over a coronavirus relief deal helped
weaken the dollar, which competes with gold as a safe haven. A
lower dollar also makes gold cheaper for buyers with other
currencies.
Inflation-adjusted U.S. 10-year bond yields fell to minus
1.06% from 0.15% at the start of the year.
Gold has rallied so fast -- leaping more than $200 in a
little over two weeks -- that a correction is due, said Robin
Bhar, an independent analyst. Any rebound in Treasury yields and
strengthening of the dollar would stall gold's rally and push
prices lower, he said.
Silver prices also surged, jumping 4.4% to $27.13,
the highest since April 2013 and was last up 2.3% to 26.60. It
has now risen 48% this year, outperforming even gold.
"Silver is gaining on three factors, as a monetary asset
like gold, industrial demand improvements as we recover from
COVID and stimulus and supply side problems," Melek said.
Elsewhere, platinum rose 2.4% to $959.97 and
palladium was 0.7% higher at $2,155.14.
(Reporting by Sumita Layek, additional reporting by Swati Verma
in Bengaluru and Peter Hobson in London; Editing by David
Gregorio)