Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/24 05:59:28 am
1893.114 USD   +0.40%
05:43aGold set for best week in more than three months on stimulus bets
RE
05:41aWorld shares retreat on rise in Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
05:31aWorld shares retreat on rise in Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold set for best week in more than three months on stimulus bets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 05:43am EDT
Gold bullions are displayed at GoldSilver Central's office in Singapore

Gold was headed on Friday for its biggest weekly gain in more than three months as it held firm near a nine-year high, benefiting from a weak dollar and inflation expectations due to stimulus for virus-battered economies.

Silver eyed its best week since 1987, with additional impetus coming from bets for a revival in industrial activity.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,893.21 per ounce by 0739 GMT, having hit its highest since September 2011 at $1,897.16 on Thursday.

Prices have risen more than 4% this week, putting gold on course for its longest winning streak since late 2011.

"The basic logic has to do with the introduction of further fiscal stimulus... in the European Union, and we're talking again about further fiscal stimulus in the United States," said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

"Interest rates are not really expected to go higher, and the likely response is seen as inflation."

Gold tends to benefit from widespread stimulus measures from central banks as it is perceived as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Rising Sino-U.S. tensions also prompted investors to seek safety in bullion. China ordered the United States to shut its Chengdu consulate in retaliation for the closure of its consulate in Texas.

Further helping gold, the dollar index held near a two-year low.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,893.60 per ounce.

Low physical demand has been forcing dealers in India and China to offer hefty discounts.

Spot gold may retest a support at $1,880 per ounce, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Silver, which fell 0.4% to $22.63 per ounce, was up more than 17% for the week.

"Silver shares some 'safe haven' attributes with gold but is inherently more leveraged to global growth and manufacturing recovery... The rebound in global PMIs, particularly in China, is also supportive for silver," Citi analysts said in a note.

Platinum rose 0.3% to $907.88 and palladium gained 0.3% to $2,131.34.

By Brijesh Patel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.16075 Delayed Quote.3.14%
GOLD 0.45% 1893.74 Delayed Quote.23.26%
PALLADIUM 0.12% 2148.372 Delayed Quote.11.04%
SILVER 0.36% 22.645 Delayed Quote.28.03%
THE PLATINUM GROUP 1.54% 2.64 End-of-day quote.-35.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GOLD
05:43aGold set for best week in more than three months on stimulus bets
RE
05:41aWorld shares retreat on rise in Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
05:31aWorld shares retreat on rise in Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
04:08aGLOBAL LNG-Spot prices hold steady, as surplus cargoes weigh
RE
03:37aWorld shares retreat on rise in Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
03:14aGLOBAL MARKETS : World shares retreat on rise in Sino-U.S. tensions
RE
12:40aGold set for best week in more than 3 months on stimulus bets
RE
07/23Australia shares track Wall Street's tech-led selloff, gold stocks lose shine
RE
07/23Materials Down On Labor-Market Worries -- Materials Roundup
DJ
07/23U.S. Senator Duckworth floats plan to rescue coal country
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group