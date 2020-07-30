Gold slides alongside equities on U.S. election doubts

* Q2 U.S. GDP contracts at steepest pace since Great
Depression
* Trump raises possibility of delaying the Nov election
July 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell sharply on Thursday,
drifting away from a record peak hit earlier this week, as a
slump in U.S. GDP and President Donald Trump's tweet about
delaying the upcoming U.S. elections triggered a sell-off in
financial markets.
Spot gold dipped 1.2% to $1,947.28 per ounce by 11:54
a.m. EDT (1554 GMT), while U.S. gold futures slid 0.7%
to $1,940.2.
"People are panicking and fleeing the equity markets and
you're seeing that weighing on metals prices," said Phillip
Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in
Chicago.
A historic plunge in second-quarter GDP and a tweet by
President Donald Trump raising the possibility of delaying the
U.S. November presidential elections weighed on U.S. stocks and
Treasury yields.
Bullion was also pressured as the dollar stalled its slide
after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it remains committed to
keeping interest rates near zero as long as necessary for the
economy to recover.
"The Fed didn't really lay out a specific roadmap as far as
how to get us all the way back up, they just said they would be
accommodative," Streible added.
The non-yielding metal, which benefits from low interest
rates, jumped to a record high of $1,980.57 per ounce on Tuesday
and is up over 28% so far this year, supported by strong
investment demand.
"We've seen gold's positioning has started to bloat not only
from the institutional side, but more recently we have really
seen a surge in retail flows," said Daniel Ghali, commodity
strategist at TD Securities.
"So that's really assigned to speculative frenzy taking
place in gold at the moment ... we are expecting a period of
consolidation here before gold continues to rally later in the
year."
Other metals were also lower, with silver shedding
about 5% to stand at $23.19 per ounce, platinum was down
3.6% at $891.33 and palladium dropped 3.8% to $2,075.55.
(Reporting by Swati Verma and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru,
additional reporting by Diptendu Lahiri; Editing by Tom Brown)