GOLD

GOLD
News 
News

Gold soars to all-time high as dollar dive boosts safety rush

07/27/2020 | 06:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gold bars are displayed at South Africa's Rand Refinery in Germiston

Gold surged to record highs on Monday as an intensifying U.S.-China row and a weaker dollar sent investors scurrying to the safety of bullion to hedge against the risks to a global economy already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spot gold rose 1.7% to $1,934.06 per ounce by 0802 GMT after hitting a record high of $1,943.93. U.S. gold futures gained 1.7% to $1,929.40.

Silver too joined the rally, jumping 5.5% to $24, after hitting its highest since September 2013 at $24.36.

Gold is in "perfect condition to move higher," said ANZ commodity strategist Soni Kumari, as central banks push for liquidity amid the pandemic.

"Further support is also coming from falling yields, weaker dollar and geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China. The safe-haven demand (for gold) has been rising while there is none for USD anymore."

The dollar fell to a near two-year low on increased bets the U.S. Federal Reserve could flag another accommodative policy shift when it meets this week, implying lower interest rates for longer.

China seized the U.S. consulate in Chengdu, retaliating to the closure of its own consulate in Houston.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases surged to over 16.13 million globally, driving expectations for more stimulus to stem the economic blow.

"As long as the (virus) situation gets worse, the market is discounting more stimulus for a longer period of time and in bigger quantities," said Edward Meir, analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets.

Non-yielding gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, with analysts also pointing to massive inflows into gold-backed exchange traded funds as a driver behind its 28% rally in 2020.

However, "strong developments" on the COVID-19 vaccine front and an easing of Sino-U.S. tensions could prompt a correction, ANZ's Kumari said.

Platinum rose 2.8% to $939.63 and palladium gained 0.4% to $2,227.60.

By Brijesh Patel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 1.55% 1943.574 Delayed Quote.25.27%
PALLADIUM 3.68% 2309.5 Delayed Quote.13.87%
SILVER 5.08% 24.243 Delayed Quote.27.62%
THE PLATINUM GROUP -1.52% 2.6 End-of-day quote.-36.27%
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
