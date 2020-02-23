Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

India clarifies size of gold discovery in northern state

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 06:08am EST

LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) - India has clarified the nature of a gold discovery in Uttar Pradesh, after a government official said on Saturday that fields with reserves of more than 3,000 tonnes of gold ore had been found, prompting a flurry of activity on social media.

Federal and state departments have discovered traces of gold in northern Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district after surveying the area for more than 10 years, Roshan Jacob, the head of the mining department in the state had said.

Jacob told Reuters that about 3,000 tonnes of gold ore had been found in two areas in the region, adding that concentration level of gold in the area was about 3 grams per tonne of ore.

But India's Geological Survey of India (GSI) said on Saturday the total gold that could be extracted from the region might only be about 160 kilograms.

"GSI has not estimated such kind of vast resource of gold deposit," it said in a statement.

India, the world's second-biggest gold consumer, mines between 2 to 3 tonnes of gold annually, relying on expensive imports to fulfil nearly all of its demand, which averaged 843 tonnes per year over the past 10 years.

The country's demand for gold - used extensively in jewellery, as offerings to Gods and in lavish weddings - cost India more than $31 billion on imports last year, making the metal its second-biggest import item after crude oil.

India has frequently considered a plan to revive a cluster of colonial-era gold mines in southern Karnataka state but the project has failed to take off due to predictions of low output and high costs involved.

By Saurabh Sharma
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.00% 1643 Delayed Quote.6.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.13% 58.45 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
OIL INDIA LIMITED -9.61% 125.15 End-of-day quote.-18.23%
SILVER -0.04% 18.469943 Delayed Quote.3.32%
WTI -0.28% 53.31 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLD
06:08aIndia clarifies size of gold discovery in northern state
RE
02/21Stocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying
RE
02/21Stocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying
RE
02/21Stocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying
RE
02/21Materials Down, Gold Futures Up On Renewed COVID-19 Concerns -- Materials Rou..
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Clinch Records, E*Trade Finds a Buyer and Wa..
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group