India's July gold imports drop 24% y/y as prices surge to record - govt source

MUMBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's gold imports in July fell
24% from a year earlier as a rally in local prices to a record
high curtailed retail purchases amid lockdown in many towns to
curb the spread of the coronavirus, a government source said on
Tuesday.
The world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal
imported around 30 tonnes of gold in July, down from 39.66
tonnes a year ago, the source said. The source asked to remain
anonymous since he is not authorised to speak to the media.
In value terms, July imports edged up to $1.78 billion from
$1.71 billion a year ago, he added.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)