GOLD       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/09 05:15:41 am
1503.86 USD   -0.32%
04:55aInvestors Hold Fire Ahead of Fed Minutes
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Investors Hold Fire Ahead of Fed Minutes

10/09/2019 | 04:55am EDT

By Anna Isaac

-- Brent crude falls

-- Gold prices rise

-- Asian markets mixed

Global stocks were mixed as investors awaited the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks and looked for fresh signals from the Federal Reserve on monetary easing.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.6% as data on machine-tool orders confirmed a bleak picture for the country's manufacturing sector.

The "numbers remain abysmal," analysts at Pantheon Macroeconomics said in a note. "The absence of any hints of a sustainable recovery suggests that industrial production in Japan, and output globally, looks set to stay subdued in year-on-year terms," they said.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.8% amid tensions over protests in the city. The Shanghai Composite gauge climbed 0.4%.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.2%, led by equities in Germany. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index ticked up 0.3%, a day after the pound weakened and made British assets appear more attractive.

Sterling, which fell Tuesday after U.K. leaders clashed with their European counterparts over Brexit, edged up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Investors moved toward haven assets such as gold. The precious metal rose 0.6% Wednesday and remained above $1,500 a troy ounce, a level it broke through for the first time in six years in August. It is up around 17% this year.

Later Wednesday, investors are likely to listen closely to any fresh signals from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in a speech in Kansas City. The Fed will increase its purchases of short-term securities soon in an effort to avoid stress in lending markets, Mr. Powell said Tuesday.

The U.S. central bank will later Wednesday release the minutes from its September meeting, which will likely be scrutinized closely for any insight into the interest-rate outlook.

In commodities, the benchmark for global oil, Brent crude, fell 0.2% to $58.11 a barrel.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.29% 2913.57 End-of-day quote.16.64%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.05% 0.89658 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GOLD -0.26% 1504.915 Delayed Quote.16.36%
HANG SENG -0.72% 25707.44 Real-time Quote.0.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.31% 58.12 Delayed Quote.8.01%
NIKKEI 225 -0.61% 21456.38 Real-time Quote.6.97%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.23% 379.67 Delayed Quote.12.61%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.23% 816.99 Delayed Quote.15.61%
WTI 0.32% 52.56 Delayed Quote.16.54%
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
