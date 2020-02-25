Materials Down After CDC Warning -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell after warnings from U.S. public-health officials that the coronavirus could become a global pandemic.

Nancy Messonnier, director of the Centers for Disease Control's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Tuesday that the agency expects a sustained spread and called for American businesses, schools and communities to brace themselves for potential outbreaks.

The CDC said it was still not clear how severe the threat to community health would be.

Gold futures, which had risen sharply in recent weeks on safe-haven demand, fell 1.5% to $1,647 an ounce, as defensive-minded investors opted for Treasurys.

U.S. officials said Chinese leaders have taken the first steps toward implementing the first phase of a trade deal between the world's two largest economies, an announcement that comes amid concerns that the coronavirus could delay the pace of China's promise to purchase more U.S. crops and other goods, as reported earlier. Still, the price of cattle and other agricultural futures remained in retreat amid fears that the spread of coronavirus around the world could slow demand and shipping.

