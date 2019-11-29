Materials Down Amid Trade-Deal Jitters -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid trade-deal worries.

President Donald Trump signed a congressional bill raising pressure on China over its response to protests in Hong Kong, but Beijing did not respond as delicate trade negotiations continue.

Gold futures were steady Friday as trade-deal jitters created demand for safe havens, but the precious metal remains more than 3.5% lower for the month of November.

In one sign that the global trade slowdown is hurting economic growth, India's economy slowed for the sixth quarter in a row during the past period, with gross-domestic-product growth hitting a six-and-a-half-year low.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com