Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Materials Down Amid Trade-Deal Jitters -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 01:33pm EST

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid trade-deal worries.

President Donald Trump signed a congressional bill raising pressure on China over its response to protests in Hong Kong, but Beijing did not respond as delicate trade negotiations continue.

Gold futures were steady Friday as trade-deal jitters created demand for safe havens, but the precious metal remains more than 3.5% lower for the month of November.

In one sign that the global trade slowdown is hurting economic growth, India's economy slowed for the sixth quarter in a row during the past period, with gross-domestic-product growth hitting a six-and-a-half-year low.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLD
11/28Weak Commodity Markets Signal Skepticism About Global Growth
DJ
11/28Weak Commodity Markets Signal Skepticism About Global Growth
DJ
11/28Weak Commodity Markets Signal Skepticism About Global Growth
DJ
11/28Indonesia coal miner Arutmin seeks contract extension, says ministry
RE
11/27Plentiful supplies to hamper molybdenum's price rally
RE
11/27Anglo to sell 12% of Australian coal mine to Japanese partners
RE
11/27MIKE HENRY : BHP's Henry signals new technology a focus in first speech
RE
11/26Church of England ups ante against anti-climate lobby
RE
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group