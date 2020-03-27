Log in
Materials Down As Gold Gives Back Some Of Week's Historic Gains -- Materials Roundup

03/27/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as a surge in the price of precious metals paused.

Gold futures fell slightly on Friday, but finished the week with a 9% gain, the largest weekly increase since the financial crisis in 2008.

In times of crisis, investors and households often turn to gold as the commodity's long history as a store of value is seen as making it less likely to lose value than other assets.

The coronavirus pandemic will have a major detrimental impact on the Democratic Republic of Congo's mining industry, threatening 60% of global supplies of cobalt, a key metal in electric-car manufacturing, according to economists at NKC African Economics, as reported earlier.

Copper and cobalt output in Africa's largest producers Congo and Zambia is constrained due to border and seaport closures, as reported earlier.

Lean hogs on the CME finished the day limit down, dropping down 4.5 cents per pound -- or 6.6% -- to 64.25 cents per pound Friday.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

