GOLD

GOLD
News 
News

Materials Down As Gold Rally Pauses, Miners Give Mixed View -- Materials Roundup

07/30/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as a surge in the value of gold paused and as mining giants gave mixed growth projections.

Gold futures retreated $11.10 per troy ounce, or 0.57%, to $1942, snapping a nine-session winning streak. The price of silver, which has also been on a tear, adding about 25% in July, sold off.

Anglo American, a precious and industrial metals miner with extensive South African operations, posted a significantly lower profit for the first half of the year as coronavirus-induced restrictions hit production.

Iron-mining giant Rio Tinto increased its midyear dividend payout despite a 20% fall in net profit, as it balanced high iron-ore prices against an uncertain outlook for the global economy. Iron-ore prices have risen steadily in recent months on supply concerns. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -4.57% 1883.6 Delayed Quote.-9.17%
GOLD -0.51% 1956.2 Delayed Quote.28.93%
RIO TINTO PLC -2.55% 4675.5 Delayed Quote.6.55%
SILVER -2.97% 23.4855 Delayed Quote.36.05%
