GOLD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/03 04:38:50 pm
1974.744 USD   -0.36%
04:33pDollar, equities gain on upbeat data, Microsoft
RE
02:27pDollar, equities gain on upbeat data, Microsoft
RE
12:52pGold pulls back from record high as dollar rebound weighs
RE
Materials Down As Investors Hedge On Prospects Of Stimulus Bill - Materials Roundup

08/03/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as investors hedged their bets on whether the U.S. Congress would pass a stimulus bill.

The U.S. economic rebound may be thwarted by renewed Covid-19 outbreaks, unless there is further support from fiscal authorities, according to many economists.

The expected rebound in the labor market this quarter "is more muted" than expected and, as a result, the unemployment rate this year will likely be higher than previously thought, said Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan.

Peru's mining sector contracted in June as the government tried to reopen the economy following a tough lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gold futures rose to new record highs but gains were moderated by a rebound in the relative value of the dollar.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

