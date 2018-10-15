Log in
Materials Down, But Not by Much, As Weak Dollar Buoys Gold -- Materials Roundup

10/15/2018 | 10:20pm CEST

Shares of metals and mining concerns fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as Treasury yields ticked down and the dollar weakened. In the wake of global market volatility and mixed inflation data, traders seem to be backing off bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates aggressively. Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to changes in the interest-rate outlook and rose Monday to settle at their highest since late July as benchmark stock indexes mostly declined and a leading dollar index weakened.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.57% 1226.2 Delayed Quote.-6.49%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.21% 95.03 End-of-day quote.3.46%
