GOLD

GOLD
Materials Down Slightly as Fed Optimism Supports Gold Prices -- Materials Roundup

06/21/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell slightly as optimism about central-bank stimulus continued to support the sector. Gold futures settled above $1,400 an ounce Friday for the first time since 2013, as investors continued to bet on easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and other central banks. "The market been applauding the elimination of the word 'patience' [in the Fed's policy statement] and the turn to an 'actively-monitoring-and-prepared-to-act' stance from the Fed," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

