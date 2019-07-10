Log in
Materials Fall on Growth Risks, But Gold Rises After Fed Testimony -- Materials Roundup

07/10/2019

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell slightly as traders weighed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's view of deteriorating conditions in the global economy against the central banker's apparent readiness to cut interest rates.

Gold futures rose 0.7% to more than $1,410 a troy ounce after the Fed chairman said the central bank's pivot to a rate-cutting bias wasn't affected by recent strength in jobs data.

Gold, which is sensitive to changes in the value of the dollar, has risen to six-year highs because of the Fed's hints that it will soon cut interest rates.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

