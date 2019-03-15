Log in
Materials Shares Decline; Gold Prices Rise on Weaker Dollar -- Materials Roundup

03/15/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

Shares of metals and other raw materials producers slipped. Gold prices rose, boosted by a weaker dollar and concerns over Britain's bid to leave the European Union. Shares of Nucor fell after the steelmaker provided a first-quarter profit outlook that was below expectations. The company offered 1Q profit guidance of $1.45-$1.50 a share. The company's range falls outside analysts' consensus EPS of $1.60, but well ahead of the $1.10 the company reported for 1Q last year. Nucor said falling prices for sheet steel bottomed during the quarter, as it and other steel companies raised prices to lure buyers back into the market who were waiting for prices to fall further. The German auditor of a Brazilian dam that burst in January has informed the dam's owner, Vale SA, that an external review panel has raised questions about its assessment of eight other dams in Brazil, according to a person familiar with the matter. Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska sued the Trump administration Friday over sanctions it imposed on him and his companies last year, claiming it made false allegations based on rumor and innuendo to support the sanctions.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

