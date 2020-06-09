Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Materials Shares Sink; Gold Settles Higher -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials were lower.

Safe-haven gold settled higher, getting a lift as stocks pulled back a bit a day ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement. The Fed isn't expected to announce any changes and the statement is likely to "reiterate unlimited Fed support and backstop to the U.S. economy and market," said Jeff Wright, executive vice president of GoldMining Inc.

Meanwhile, "U.S.-China tensions are still heightened with no sign of abating in short term," he said.

Scotts Miracle-Gro boosted its sales and earnings guidance for the year as the homebound spend more time gardening. Of the 17 basic materials and resource companies in the S&P 500 index, two have raised guidance while six have lowered their guidance. 

 Write to Amy Pesseto at amy.pesseto@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.09% 27272.3 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
GOLD 1.04% 1714.9 Delayed Quote.10.81%
GOLDMINING INC. 2.65% 1.55 Delayed Quote.13.53%
NASDAQ 100 0.66% 9967.173982 Delayed Quote.13.38%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.29% 9953.753005 Delayed Quote.10.61%
S&P 500 -0.78% 3207.18 Delayed Quote.0.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLD
05:48pStocks trend lower as investors step back, safe-havens rally
RE
05:43pStocks trend lower as investors step back, safe-havens rally
RE
05:17pMaterials Shares Sink; Gold Settles Higher -- Materials Roundup
DJ
03:34pStocks trend lower as investors step back, safe-havens rally
RE
03:25pOil Closes Higher After Volatile Session
DJ
10:42aOil Drops on Renewed Oversupply Concerns
DJ
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Euphoria in Financial Markets after Better-than-Expected U.S. Pay..
TI
07:48aTSX futures fall on weaker oil prices
RE
05:57aPrepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
RE
06/08Stocks rally on quick economic revival hopes, oil slides
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group