GOLD
Materials Up As Dollar Weakness Persists -- Materials Roundup

06/23/2020 | 09:47pm BST

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar remained weak against major rivals.

Gold futures closed at their highest level since 2012 as the weaker dollar, falling interest rates, and "safe haven" demand related to coronavirus fears have brought the precious metal back into financial fashion. One money manager said the idea that a "second wave" of Covid-19 case growth in the U.S. has triggered a flight from risky areas of the market may be overstated.

"After a rally like the one from late March to early June, a breather is necessary for technical reasons alone, and 'explanations' are largely post hoc constructs of the mind," said strategists at money manager Guild Investment Management, in a note to clients.

The Trump administration is reportedly pushing another stimulus bill to allay concerns about the outlook for growth once some of current stimulus programs expire in July. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

