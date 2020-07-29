Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Miner Agnico's profit boosted by surge in gold prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

July 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Agnico Eagle Mines reported a near four-fold rise in quarterly profit and raised the lower-end of its production outlook for the year, benefiting from a surge in gold prices and a ramp up in operations post coronavirus-led shutdowns.

The miner now expects full-year gold output in the range of 1.68 million to 1.73 million ounces, compared with its previous forecast of 1.63 to 1.73 million ounces.

Massive stimulus packages to aid economies reeling from pandemic-driven woes and a low interest rate environment have helped drive a 29% increase in gold prices this year.

Agnico said average realized price for gold jumped 31% to $1,726 per ounce from a year earlier.

Seven of the company's eight mines experienced temporary shutdowns or reduced activity due to restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The company said on Wednesday all operations were subsequently restarted in a timely manner during the quarter, with production progressively ramping up to more "steady state" levels in June.

Net income rose to $105.3 million, or 43 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $27.8 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's profit also benefited from an unrealized gain on warrants as well as on financial instruments held by the miner. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.73% 1970.4 Delayed Quote.29.49%
SILVER 0.15% 24.2905 Delayed Quote.43.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur GOLD
05:55pMiner Agnico's profit boosted by surge in gold prices
RE
05:27pMiner Agnico's quarterly profit boosted by gold price surge
RE
05:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb As Fed Reiterates Support
DJ
05:06pMaterials Up After Fed Statement, As Gold Hits Fresh Record -- Materials Roun..
DJ
03:05pSpot gold gives up gains, down 0.4% at $1,951.99/oz
RE
02:48pSpot gold extend gains, now up 1% to $1,979.19/oz
RE
02:11pSpot gold turns positive, now up 0.4% at $1,966.37/oz
RE
02:03pSpot gold falls 0.2% after u.s. fed statement
RE
01:01pStocks gain, dollar falls, as Fed keeps rates near zero
RE
07:01aRio Tinto Mined More Iron Ore, Bauxite in 1st Half Despite Coronavirus Challe..
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group