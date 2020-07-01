U.S. Stocks Finish Best Quarter in More Than 20 Years

U.S. stocks wrapped up their best quarter in more than two decades, a remarkable rally after the coronavirus pandemic brought business around the world to a virtual standstill.

Mnuchin, Powell Pledge Additional Relief to Prevent Lasting Damage to Economy

The nation's top two economic policy makers pledged to consider additional coronavirus relief, but offered few specifics.

Boris Johnson Sets Out 'New Deal' to Lift U.K. From Coronavirus Slump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was planning a "New Deal" for the British people as part of a speech aimed at re-invigorating the U.K. and his premiership in the face of falling poll ratings, an economy in the doldrums and one of the worst death rates from Covid-19 in the developed world.

Fed's Williams: Economy Has Likely Seen 'Low Point' in Continuing Crisis

Federal Reserve Bank of New York leader John Williams said the economy may have already seen the worst of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, even as significant uncertainty looms.

China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI Hit Six-Month High in June

A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity rose to a six-month high in June, boosted by increased domestic demand despite weakening new export orders.

Japan Manufacturing Sentiment at 11-Year Low

Sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers deteriorated to the lowest level in 11 years, according to a central bank survey, reflecting deep concerns over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gold Rallies Above $1,800 to Cap Strong Quarter

Gold prices extended a recent rally Tuesday, closing out their best quarter in four years with uncertainty about the economic recovery and ultralow interest rates lifting demand for the haven metal.

Hog Futures Sink as Supply Overhang Lingers

Hog prices have fallen for nearly two months, a decline that accelerated in recent sessions after a government report confirmed that U.S. swine production has bounced back from Covid-19 faster than anticipated.

Canada GDP Plunged 11.6% in April

The monthly plunge in economic output marks the worst damage stemming from the new coronavirus and sets the stage for a hefty drop in the second quarter that could take years to recoup.

Fauci Warns Coronavirus Cases Could Reach 100,000 a Day, as Surge Delays Reopenings

New coronavirus cases "could go up to 100,000 a day" if people continue to flout advice on social distancing and face masks, Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease doctor told a Senate committee