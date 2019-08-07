Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches six-year high

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 06:51pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors rushed into the safety of U.S. government bonds on Wednesday, muting a broad stocks rally as fears of a global recession grew.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note <US10YT=RR> fell to their lowest levels since October 2016, and gold soared to a six-year high, while riskier assets like stocks and oil slid.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened more than 500 points lower, helping erase gains in European shares, before ending the day close to where it started.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.16%.

"Bonds are being bought in a panic mode," said Andrew Brenner, managing director at National Alliance Capital Markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.45 points, or 0.09%, to 26,007.07, the S&P 500 gained 2.21 points, or 0.08%, to 2,883.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.56 points, or 0.38%, to 7,862.83. [.N]

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.24%. [.EU]

There were few clear reasons for the afternoon rebound in U.S. stocks from their earlier lows.

"It's become a matter of buyers remaining interested in continuing to buy stocks that they feel have been oversold and a lack of sellers' supply," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

U.S. shares had gained overnight after President Donald Trump downplayed worries of a lengthy trade war and senior adviser Larry Kudlow said Trump's administration was planning to host a Chinese delegation for talks in September. Wall Street futures gauges also rose.

The U.S. administration's remarks marked a shift in tone from recent days, when Beijing warned that Washington's labeling China as a currency manipulator would have severe consequences for the global financial order. The U.S. move rattled financial markets and dimmed hopes the trade war was ending.

Since then, China's state banks have been active in the onshore yuan forwards market, tightening dollar supply and supporting the Chinese currency, sources told Reuters.

Despite that support, the yuan still dropped 0.2% to 7.0708 in offshore markets <CNH=EBS>, with currency markets still on edge after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set its official reference rate at an 11-year low..

The skittish mood was underlined by continuing demand for currencies and commodities considered safe havens.

Gold touched a six-year high of $1,489.76 per ounce. The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 106.26 <JPY=EBS>, although that was still some way from levels on Monday, when the trade war's escalation panicked investors.

The rush to the yen was also fueled by a 2% slump in the New Zealand dollar after its central bank made an aggressive interest rate cut and said negative rates were possible, promoting bets on further policy easing around the world.

Central banks, looking to rev up growth and fight low inflation rates, have turned increasingly dovish in recent months.

Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> last rose 7/32 in price to yield 1.7156%, from 1.739% late on Tuesday, after touching earlier lows. Wednesday's trough marked their lowest yield since 2016, as investors bet on another Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to record lows deep in negative territory as the bigger-than-expected Kiwi interest rate cut and weak German economic data fueled the rally in bond markets.

In commodity markets, oil prices slipped to near seven-month lows, with the potential for damage to the global economy and dampened demand from the Sino-U.S. trade dispute casting a shadow over the market.

International benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.5% to $57.44 a barrel, while U.S. crude dropped 2.5% to $52.31.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Dan Grebler and Jonathan Oatis)

By David Randall
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 26007.07 Delayed Quote.11.58%
GOLD 1.41% 1499.22 Delayed Quote.14.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.41% 7551.899835 Delayed Quote.21.53%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 7862.825793 Delayed Quote.20.63%
S&P 500 0.08% 2883.98 Delayed Quote.13.48%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.24% 368.6 Delayed Quote.11.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLD
06:57pRush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
RE
06:51pRush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches six-year high
RE
05:50pGold Price Tops $1,500
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:23pMaterials Up on Hopes That Trade Tensions Subside -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:18pRush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches six-year high
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:25aGold Tops $1,500
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group