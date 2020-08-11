Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/11 02:21:31 am
2004.05 USD   -1.18%
02:28aSpot gold extends losses, now down 1.5% at $1,997.60/oz
RE
12:14aGold makes hasty retreat as dollar holds on to gains
RE
08/10Gold makes hasty retreat as dollar holds on to gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

SPOT GOLD EXTENDS LOSSES, NOW DOWN 1.5% AT $1,997.60/OZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 02:28am EDT

SPOT GOLD EXTENDS LOSSES, NOW DOWN 1.5% AT $1,997.60/OZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GOLD
02:28aSpot gold extends losses, now down 1.5% at $1,997.60/oz
RE
12:14aGold makes hasty retreat as dollar holds on to gains
RE
08/10Gold makes hasty retreat as dollar holds on to gains
RE
08/10TSX gains on energy boost, positive China data
RE
08/10Canada´s Teck to re-start work at Quebrada Blanca 2 copper project in Chile
RE
08/10Gold loses ground as dollar firms; investors eye U.S. stimulus
RE
08/10Gold recoups losses on more U.S. coronavirus aid hopes
RE
08/10Miner Barrick beats profit estimates as gold prices surge, warns on Papua New..
RE
08/10Barrick Gold 2Q Profit, Revenue Rise
DJ
08/10Miner Barrick beats profit estimates as gold prices surge, warns on Papua New..
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group