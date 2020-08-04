Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

SPOT GOLD HITS $2,000/OZ FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

SPOT GOLD HITS $2,000/OZ FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GOLD
12:20pSpot gold hits $2,000/oz for the first time ever
RE
11:54aPeru copper output plunges in first half of 2020 as coronavirus bites -govt
RE
11:54aPeru gold production falls 34.7% in first half 2020 vs same period in 2019 - ..
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:05aGold peaks near $2,000/oz on signs of progress in U.S. stimulus aid
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:36aCentamin earnings jump on strong gold prices, higher Egypt mine output
RE
01:11aIndia's July gold imports drop 24% y/y as prices surge to record - govt sourc..
RE
08/03India's July gold imports drop 24% as prices surge to record - government sou..
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group