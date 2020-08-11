Log in
GOLD       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/11 04:27:13 pm
1909.08 USD   -5.86%
04:19pSpot gold plunges 6% to $1,901.17/oz
RE
02:41pStocks advance toward record high on stimulus; gold crashes
RE
01:57pSpot gold tumbles 5% to $1,924.41/oz
RE
SPOT GOLD PLUNGES 6% TO $1,901.17/OZ

08/11/2020 | 04:19pm EDT

Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
