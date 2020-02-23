Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shares drop, gold surges as coronavirus fears trigger flight for safety

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 07:29pm EST
People wearing surgical masks walk past a screen showing Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Global shares and oil extended losses on Monday while safe-haven gold soared as the spread of the coronavirus outside China accelerated with infections jumping in South Korea, Italy and the Middle East, in a worrying new development in the outbreak.

South Korea put the country on high alert after the number of infections surged to over 600 with six deaths. In Italy, officials said a third person infected with the flu-like virus had died, while the number of cases jumped to above 150 from just three before Friday.

Iran, which announced its first two cases on Wednesday, said it had confirmed 43 cases and eight deaths, with most of the infections in the Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Qom. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan imposed travel and immigration restrictions on the Islamic Republic.

In a sign of panic, E-minis for the S&P500 dropped 1% in early Asian trades while Nikkei futures slipped more than 1% too.

Australia's benchmark index slid 1.6% while New Zealand was down about 1%. <.NZ50> South Korea's KOSPI index <.KS11> fell 2.2%.

That left MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> off 0.7% to 541.48, the lowest since Feb. 5. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.

"It promises to be an interesting session here in Asia, with the bears back wrestling a bit more of a say here, and gold and bond bulls feeling pretty good about their exposures," said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone.

"The news flow from the weekend has changed the game somewhat, where the focus is much more on the threat of an outbreak outside of China."

The virus has killed 2,442 people in China, which has reported 76,936 cases, and slammed the brakes on the world's second largest economy.

It has spread to some 28 other countries and territories, with a death toll of around two dozen, according to a Reuters tally.

Investors fretted over the mounting economic toll from the virus, betting on more monetary policy action from central banks. In response, U.S. Fed fund futures <0#FF:> surged signalling more rate cuts later this year.

While markets had largely brushed aside fears of long-term economic damage from the virus, a steady drip of new cases in countries beyond China has kept concerns alive.

On Friday, U.S. stocks were beaten down by concerns about the virus and after data showed American business activity stalled in February, signaling a contraction for the first time since 2016. [.N]

U.S. chipmakers fell sharply last week as a flash reading of the IHS Markit services sector Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to its lowest level since October 2013. The manufacturing sector also clocked its lowest reading since August.

The dollar fell for a second straight session on Monday against the yen to be last at 111.48.

The Australian dollar, considered a liquid proxy for China plays, was down 0.4% as it languished near an 11-year low.

The euro eased a tad to $1.0836.

That left the dollar index <=USD> slightly higher at 99.430.

Analysts expect the Korean won to slump against the dollar as one of the favourite risk proxies for investors.

The won has fallen more than 4.5% on the dollar so far this year. It was last unchanged at 1,206.87

"Whether this proves to be a driver of more mainstream FX pairs, such as AUDJPY and AUDUSD is yet to be seen, although AUDUSD looks the better short on the weekly chart," Pepperstone's Weston said.

Oil prices slid as investors fretted about crude demand being pinched by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, while leading producers appeared to be in no rush to curb output.

Brent crude slumped 2.8%, or $1.63, to $56.87 a barrel while U.S. crude dropped 2.6%, or $1.4, to $51.97 a barrel.

U.S. gold futures climbed 1.2% at $1,668.6 an ounce. Spot gold jumped to a seven-year high of 1,678.58 after marking its biggest weekly gain last week since early August.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Swati Pandey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGGREKO PLC -0.59% 773.2 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.14% 0.87638 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.24% 73.821 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.07% 1.04531 Delayed Quote.0.07%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.18% 0.6473 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.17% 0.66141 Delayed Quote.-5.75%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.17% 1.9577 Delayed Quote.3.06%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.07% 144.528 Delayed Quote.0.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.12% 84.23 Delayed Quote.0.92%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.78% 28992.41 Delayed Quote.2.39%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.14% 1.63879 Delayed Quote.2.12%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.09% 120.984 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.0838 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
GOLD -0.25% 1661.83327 Delayed Quote.6.91%
IHS MARKIT LTD. -1.72% 79.06 Delayed Quote.4.92%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.05% 0.8769 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.74% 2162.77 Real-time Quote.-1.65%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.02% 56.88 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
NASDAQ 100 -1.88% 9446.687755 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.79% 9576.590101 Delayed Quote.8.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.20% 70.616 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
NIKKEI 225 -0.39% 23386.74 Real-time Quote.-0.75%
S&P 500 -1.05% 3337.75 Delayed Quote.4.41%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.07% 111.612 Delayed Quote.3.02%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.02% 6.1111 Delayed Quote.2.61%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.16% 99.87 End-of-day quote.3.17%
WTI -0.04% 52.03 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLD
07:29pShares drop, gold surges as coronavirus fears trigger flight for safety
RE
06:08aIndia clarifies size of gold discovery in northern state
RE
02/21Stocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying
RE
02/21Stocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying
RE
02/21Stocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying
RE
02/21Materials Down, Gold Futures Up On Renewed COVID-19 Concerns -- Materials Rou..
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/21WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Clinch Records, E*Trade Finds a Buyer and Wa..
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group