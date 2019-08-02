South Africa's Gold Fields flags lower H1 earnings

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ending June 30 are expected to be between 10% and 15% lower, in a range of U.S. 6.8 cents to U.S. 7.2 cents per share compared with U.S. 8 cents per share during the same period a year ago.

HEPS, which strips out certain one-off items, is the main profit measure used in South Africa.

Attributable gold output rose 9% to 1.083 million ounces in the period from 994,000 ounces a year before, after including the contribution from the Asanko operation in Ghana.

Gold Fields is expected to release its interim results on Aug. 15.

