Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Africa's Gold Fields swings to first-half profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:31am EDT
A mine worker is seen underground in South Deep mine outside Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African bullion producer Gold Fields swung to a profit in the first half through June as output increased after the inclusion of its joint venture with Asanko Gold.

The company on Thursday reported a profit of $71 million compared with a loss of $367 million during the same period a year ago.

"We are pleased to report that after a two-year reinvestment period, Gold Fields turned net cashflow positive in H1 2019, earlier than originally anticipated, generating $49 million for the six month period," said Gold Fields Chief Executive Nick Holland.

However, the company's headline earnings per share fell to 5 cents per share from a year-ago 8 cents, weighed down by a $109 million hedging loss.

Gold Fields said it was targeting a "life of mine" of between eight and 10 years at its Asanko operations in Ghana, with gold production of between 225,000 ounces to 250,000 ounces per year.

"The intent for us now is to get a robust minimum 10 year life of mine, which makes good cash and at the same time to capitalise on the significant real estate potential," Holland told Reuters.

The company said it was processing an updated exploration strategy with its joint venture partners at Asanko, in which it has a 45% stake.

Bullion output for the six months increased by 9% to 1.083 million ounces compared with 994,000 ounces a year before.

The group, which maintained its production guidance for the year of between 2.13 million ounces and 2.18 million ounces, said it would pay an interim dividend of 60 cents per share, compared with 20 cents a year ago.

($1 = 15.3509 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Holmes)

By Tanisha Heiberg
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASANKO GOLD INC 0.79% 1.28 Delayed Quote.45.98%
GOLD -0.29% 1512.242 Delayed Quote.17.93%
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED 6.41% 89.68 End-of-day quote.79.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLD
03:31aSouth Africa's Gold Fields swings to first-half profit
RE
02:45aEXCLUSIVE : China curbs gold imports as trade war heats up
RE
08/14EXCLUSIVE : China curbs gold imports as trade war heats up
RE
08/14U.S. Futures Drop as Treasurys Flash Warning Signal
DJ
08/14TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE : Asian Stocks Gain as Trump Delays Some Tariffs
DJ
08/14TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE : Asian Stocks Gain on Tariff Delay
DJ
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/14China to launch new round of coal mine safety checks
RE
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group