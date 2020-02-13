Stock Close Lower as China Sees Jump in Virus Cases

By Joe Wallace and Akane Otani

A rally in U.S. stocks paused Thursday after a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases in the Chinese province at the epicenter of a global outbreak.

Chinese officials reported the number of newly confirmed infections in Hubei jumped nearly 10-fold overnight. That raised the prospect of a longer period of economic disruption than investors previously anticipated and weighed on markets that had climbed for much of the past two weeks.

The number of newly confirmed infections in the province jumped to more than 14,000 on Wednesday, from 1,638 a day earlier, after the provincial health commission started to count clinically diagnosed cases, on top of people with a positive laboratory test.

The rising number of cases has prompted "renewed concern around the dynamics of the coronavirus," said James McCormick, a strategist at NatWest Markets. "Having had several days of relative calm, it's a bit of a wake-up call that this process is probably going to go on for quite some time."

Investors became "a bit complacent" in recent days as the number of new cases appeared to have slowed, helping push equity markets in the U.S. and Europe to all-time highs, Mr. McCormick said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 128.11 points, or 0.4%, to 29423.31, retreating from a record set the prior day. The S&P 500 declined 5.51 points, or 0.2%, to 3373.94 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 13.99 points, or 0.1%, to 9711.97.

Although the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. remains low, analysts said disruption to business and travel in China could ripple through the American economy. A drop-off in tourism and slowdown in exports to China could pull down annualized U.S. growth by half a percentage point in the first quarter, according to economists at Goldman Sachs Group.

Among individual stocks, shares of Cisco Systems fell $2.61, or 5.2%, to $47.32 after the telecom gear maker said economic uncertainties had delayed investment decisions at some companies, denting its sales growth.

MGM Resorts fell $1.86, or 5.5%, to $31.80 after the resort operator withdrew its 2020 forecast, citing uncertainty around the coronavirus outbreak, and said its chief executive Jim Murren was stepping down.

Haven assets climbed, with gold for February delivery rising 0.5% to $1,575.10 a troy ounce.

"As time goes on, people are realizing more of the telltale signs of the economic impact" of coronavirus, said Cliff Tan, East Asian head of markets research at MUFG.

In one such sign, Chinese auto sales dropped 18% in January to 1.94 million vehicles, according to data from the government-backed China Association of Automobile Manufacturers on Thursday. Car sales typically slide during the Lunar New Year holiday, but Mr. Tan said he expects them to tumble further in February. "How can you buy a car if you can't get to the dealership?" he said.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 retreated less than 0.1%, and the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.7%.

The British pound rose 0.7% against the dollar after Sajid Javid, chancellor of the Exchequer, stepped down. Sterling rose on the basis that "this could mean a stronger hand on the fiscal controls" for Prime Minister Boris Johnon, said John Wraith, rates strategist at UBS Group. "The prospect for more significant fiscal loosening or fiscal stimulus is greater."

Investors have overreacted to Mr. Javid's resignation, according to Mr. Wraith. The departure appeared to be the result of a political power struggle rather than a clash over economic policy, he said.

Write to Joe Wallace at Joe.Wallace@wsj.com and Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com