GOLD
Stocks, euro rise on recovery hopes; U.S.-China rift lifts gold

05/28/2020 | 03:22pm EDT
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

By Herbert Lash and John McCrank

Global equity markets climbed on Thursday on optimism for a speedy economic recovery and a massive stimulus plan in Europe helped lift regional stocks and the euro, while gold rebounded on a safety bid on deteriorating U.S.-China relations.

Oil futures rose, reversing earlier losses, on signs U.S. gasoline demand is increasing despite a big surprise build in crude inventories and worries that China's new security law for Hong Kong could result in demand-dampening trade sanctions.

Gold pared earlier gains of 1% as rising stock markets dulled its safe-haven appeal, but the escalating U.S.-Chinese tensions kept bullion propped up.

China's parliament approved national security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists say could erode the territory's freedoms and jeopardize its role as a global financial hub.

Investors have largely turned a blind eye to renewed U.S.-China tensions and instead are focused on the reopening of business activity, said Candice Bangsund, a global asset allocation portfolio manager at Fiera Capital in Montreal.

"Stocks have maintained that positive momentum largely reflecting optimism that growth will recover as COVID lockdowns are eased and economies progressively reopen," Bangsund said. "Enhanced government stimulus announcements this week out of Europe and Japan have emboldened that risk-on trade."

The number of Americans seeking jobless benefits fell for an eighth straight week last week, but claims remained astonishingly high.

In Europe, the pan-regional STOXX 600 index rose 1.64% to an 11-week high on the European Union's plan to prop up the bloc's coronavirus-hit economies with a 750-billion-euro ($828 billion) recovery fund.

The euro rose 0.75% to $1.1085, a two-month high. The dollar index <=USD> fell 0.505%.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 1.07%.

Stocks on Wall Street rose, though less than Europe, on gains in healthcare and technology stocks as investors bet on a swift recovery from the coronavirus-driven economic slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.8 points, or 0.37%, to 25,643.07. The S&P 500 gained 21.64 points, or 0.71%, to 3,057.77, and the Nasdaq Composite added 61.43 points, or 0.65%, to 9,473.79.

Overnight in Asia markets were subdued after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Hong Kong no longer warranted special treatment under U.S. law.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> ended flat. Shares in Hong Kong ended down 0.7% as Chinese shares managed to close in positive territory [.SS], while Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.3%. [.N][.T]

Euro zone bond yields were stable, with Italian borrowing costs - a key European confidence indicator - edging toward eight-week lows. Safe-haven German bonds sold off slightly.

U.S. government debt yields rose as stocks gained, reducing demand for safe-haven bonds, before the Treasury is due to sell a record $38 billion of seven-year notes.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 2.6 basis points to yield 0.7031%.

Oil rose. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude inventories rose 7.9 million barrels in the latest week, exceeding expectations, due to a big increase in imports. But gasoline stockpiles fell unexpectedly as refiners boosted output. [EIA/S]

U.S. crude futures rose 90 cents to settle at $33.71 a barrel while Brent rose 55 cents to settle at $35.29.

Saudi Arabia and some other OPEC oil producers are considering extending record-high output cuts until the end of 2020 but have yet to win support from Russia, according to OPEC+ and Russian industry sources.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.1% at $1,728.30 an ounce.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.18% 25568.85 Delayed Quote.-12.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.50% 1.10816 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
FIERA CAPITAL CORPORATION -1.06% 9.35 Delayed Quote.-19.30%
GOLD 0.28% 1716.2 Delayed Quote.12.88%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.65% 35.12 Delayed Quote.-45.42%
NASDAQ 100 0.55% 9484.828138 Delayed Quote.8.12%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.39% 9438.990789 Delayed Quote.4.90%
NIKKEI 225 2.32% 21916.31 Real-time Quote.-9.46%
S&P 500 0.48% 3048.05 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.64% 355.47 Delayed Quote.-15.89%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.64% 776.39 Delayed Quote.-14.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.74% 70.4608 Delayed Quote.14.29%
WTI 5.86% 33.532 Delayed Quote.-44.52%
