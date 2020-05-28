Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks, euro rise on recovery hopes, U.S.-China tensions lift gold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 11:16am EDT
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

By Herbert Lash and John McCrank

Equity markets climbed on Thursday as more businesses returned to work and as a 750-billion-euro stimulus plan in Europe lifted regional stock indices and the euro, but gold rebounded on deteriorating U.S.-China relations.

Oil prices were flat to slightly lower as the market awaited confirmation of industry data that on Wednesday showed a surprise increase in U.S. crude stocks, which offset hopes for a demand recovery as coronavirus-linked lockdowns ease.

Gold jumped 1% on safe-haven demand as a U.S.-Sino rift deepened over further moves by Beijing to impose a national security law on Hong Kong. But equity and bond markets largely ignored the standoff.

China's parliament approved national security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists say could erode the territory's freedoms and jeopardise its role as a global financial hub.

Investors have largely turned a blind eye to renewed U.S.-China tensions and instead are focused on the reopening of business activity, said Candice Bangsund, a global asset allocation portfolio manager at Fiera Capital in Montreal.

"Stocks have maintained that positive momentum largely reflecting optimism that growth will recover as COVID lockdowns are eased and economies progressively reopen," Bangsund said.

"Enhanced government stimulus announcements this week out of Europe and Japan have emboldened that risk-on trade," she said.

In Europe, the pan-regional STOXX 600 index rose 1.42% to a fresh 11-week high on the European Union's plan to prop up the bloc's coronavirus-hit economies with the 750 billion euro ($828 billion) recovery fund.

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1047, a two-month high. The dollar index <=USD> fell 0.248%.

Stocks on Wall Street rose, though less than Europe.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.41 points, or 0.23%, to 25,607.68. The S&P 500 gained 9.48 points, or 0.31%, to 3,045.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.00 points, or 0.35%, to 9,445.36.

Asian markets were subdued after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Hong Kong no longer warranted special treatment under U.S. law.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> ended flat. Shares in Hong Kong ended down 0.7% as Chinese shares managed to close in positive territory [.SS], while Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.3%. [.N][.T]

Euro zone bond yields were stable, with Italian borrowing costs - a key European confidence indicator - edging toward new eight-week lows. Safe-haven German bonds sold off slightly.

U.S. government debt yields rose as stocks gained, reducing demand for safe-haven bonds, before the Treasury is due to sell a record $38 billion of seven-year notes.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 1.1 basis points to yield 0.6868%.

U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks all rose, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Wednesday, putting a damper on a recent rally.

U.S. crude fell 0.98% to $32.49 per barrel and Brent was at $34.38, down 1.04%.

Saudi Arabia and some other OPEC oil producers are considering extending record high output cuts until the end of 2020 but have yet to win support from Russia, according to OPEC+ and Russian industry sources.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.41% 25642.67 Delayed Quote.-12.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.37% 1.10561 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
FIERA CAPITAL CORPORATION -0.42% 9.41 Delayed Quote.-19.30%
GOLD 0.65% 1723.265 Delayed Quote.12.88%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.68% 34.53 Delayed Quote.-45.42%
NASDAQ 100 0.65% 9494.957502 Delayed Quote.8.12%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.65% 9466.394709 Delayed Quote.4.90%
NIKKEI 225 2.32% 21916.31 Real-time Quote.-9.46%
S&P 500 0.51% 3050.7 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.57% 355.77 Delayed Quote.-15.89%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.58% 777.06 Delayed Quote.-14.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.69% 70.57168 Delayed Quote.14.29%
WTI 3.01% 32.841 Delayed Quote.-44.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLD
11:16aStocks, euro rise on recovery hopes, U.S.-China tensions lift gold
RE
11:08aStocks, euro rise on recovery hopes, U.S.-China tensions lift gold
RE
11:08aStocks, euro rise on recovery hopes, U.S.-China tensions lift gold
RE
10:50aTSX treads water as rising U.S.-China tensions offset recovery hopes
RE
08:24aArcelorMittal resumes output at Bosnia steel plant
RE
05/27Fortuna Silver's Mexican unit says will restart San Jose mine
RE
05/27Zimbabwe gold miners to keep more export earnings in dollars
RE
05/26Lockdowns Loosen Further as NYSE Trading Floor Reopens -- 4th Update
DJ
05/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Higher on Optimism Over Reopening
DJ
05/26Stocks rally, S&P 500 crosses 3,000 barrier; oil gains
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group