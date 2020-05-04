Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swiss gold refineries reopen as virus lockdown eases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 02:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Melted gold flows out of a smelter into a mould of a bar at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Argor-Heraeus SA in the southern Swiss town of Mendrisio

By Peter Hobson

Two of the world's biggest gold refiners, Valcambi and Argor-Heraeus, are restoring almost all operations after Switzerland relaxed coronavirus lockdown measures, they said on Monday.

The decisions end six weeks of partial or full closure that disrupted global gold supply and helped to drive prices in New York and London further apart than they have been in decades.

Valcambi, Argor and another refiner, PAMP, are near the Swiss border with Italy, which has suffered one of Europe's worst coronavirus outbreaks.

Together they process about 1,500 tonnes of gold a year - equivalent to a third of global supply - in the world's most important refining centre, purifying mined material and reshaping metal moving between markets that use different bar sizes.

"From today onwards we are allowed to go up to 100%," said Valcambi CEO Michael Mesaric, adding that health and safety measures to protect staff meant the refinery would operate at about 85% of normal levels.

Argor said that it would be "completely operational" from May 4.

To minimise the number of people in the refinery and protect the health of employees, Argor said it would divide staff into three groups working eight-hour shifts.

By keeping the facility running 24 hours a day and working on Saturdays it could operate at roughly 90% of normal levels, Argor added.

Mesaric also said that Valcambi would start processing silver again this week, having focused on gold during the weeks of shutdown.

In response to a question about reopening, PAMP said it "continues to progressively increase its processing capacity".

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Susan Fenton and David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLD
02:09pSwiss gold refineries reopen as virus lockdown eases
RE
04/30Gold demand rises as investor buying spree offsets jewellery plunge - GFMS
RE
04/30Gold hoarding investors avert coronavirus demand collapse - WGC
RE
04/29NEWCREST MINING : to Raise Up to A$1.1 Billion, Unveils Ecuador Deal
DJ
04/29EXCLUSIVE : Venezuela asks Bank of England to sell its gold to U.N. for coronavi..
RE
04/29Zijin says Papua New Guinea ending gold mine lease may hurt bilateral ties
RE
04/29TRACKINSIGHT : Continued inflows into Gold ETFs
TI
04/29HIGHLAND GOLD MINING : Russian central bank sees no need to restart gold buying
RE
04/29S.Africa union tells mineworkers to resist Harmony Gold mine restart
RE
04/28Zijin Mining Group's 1Q Net Profit Rose 19%
DJ
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group