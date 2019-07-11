Log in
GOLD

GOLD
TSX falls as materials drop on lower gold prices

07/11/2019 | 10:08am EDT
The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as shares of precious metal miners dropped after gold prices fell on a strong reading of inflation in the United States.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index was down 17.37 points, or 0.1%, at 16,545.92.

Five of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, led by the materials sector, which lost 0.7%. [GOL/] [MET/L].

U.S. underlying consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in June amid solid gains in the costs of a range of goods and services.

The energy sector climbed 0.2% after oil prices hit a six-week high as oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico were evacuated ahead of a storm, while an incident with a British tanker in the Middle East highlighted tensions in the region. [O/R]

Data showed that new home prices in Canada fell 0.1% in May, after prices were flat for the previous three months.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart, approaching last week's eight-month high, as oil prices rose and as the greenback broadly declined following dovish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

On the TSX, 73 issues were higher, while 151 issues declined for a 2.07-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 12.39 million shares traded.

The top percentage gainer on the TSX was Cogeco Communications, which jumped 2.7%, followed by Whitecap Resources Inc, up 2.3%.

CannTrust Holdings fell 5.8%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of Methanex Corp, down 3.7%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were CannTrust, Toronto Dominion Bank and Encana Corp.

The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and two new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 17 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 18.20 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.57% 1414.005 Delayed Quote.8.82%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.04% 16555.86 Delayed Quote.14.94%
