TSX futures edge lower as gold prices ease

Spot gold shed 0.62% to $1,437.08 per ounce by 7:00 a.m. ET as investors booked profits after prices surged over $1,450 an ounce to hit a six-year high.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that policymakers could not wait for economic disaster to hit before adding stimulus, reviving expectations of a deeper rate cut in July and sparking a rally in shares globally.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.05% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 10.02 points, or 0.06%, to 16,494.23 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11%. [.N]

