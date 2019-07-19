Log in
TSX futures edge lower as gold prices ease

07/19/2019 | 07:50am EDT
(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were down on Friday in the wake of weak spot gold prices, but losses were limited after dovish comments from a top Federal reserve official cemented the case for U.S. interest rate cuts later this month.

Spot gold shed 0.62% to $1,437.08 per ounce by 7:00 a.m. ET as investors booked profits after prices surged over $1,450 an ounce to hit a six-year high.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that policymakers could not wait for economic disaster to hit before adding stimulus, reviving expectations of a deeper rate cut in July and sparking a rally in shares globally.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.05% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 10.02 points, or 0.06%, to 16,494.23 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11%. [.N]

(Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.01% 27222.97 Delayed Quote.16.70%
GOLD -0.31% 1438.15 Delayed Quote.11.12%
NASDAQ 100 0.19% 7904.132145 Delayed Quote.25.23%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.27% 8207.242638 Delayed Quote.24.46%
S&P 500 0.36% 2995.11 Delayed Quote.19.05%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.06% 16494.23 Delayed Quote.15.22%
