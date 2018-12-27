Log in
TSX futures gain on rising gold prices

12/27/2018 | 02:15pm CET
(Reuters) - Stock futures for Canada's main index gained on Thursday, supported by higher gold prices.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 1.2 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index fell 60.5 points, or 0.43 percent, at 13,874.94 on Monday. The bourse will resume trading today, after holiday for the last two days.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.7 percent at 7:29 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.6 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.6 percent.

(Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 4.98% 22878.45 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
GOLD 0.33% 1273.35 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
NASDAQ 100 6.16% 6262.7666 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 5.84% 6554.3552 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 4.96% 2467.7 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.11% 13780.19 Delayed Quote.-14.99%
