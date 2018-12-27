TSX futures gain on rising gold prices

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 1.2 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index fell 60.5 points, or 0.43 percent, at 13,874.94 on Monday. The bourse will resume trading today, after holiday for the last two days.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.7 percent at 7:29 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.6 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.6 percent.

(Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)