Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/10 07:36:22 am
1494.015 USD   -0.15%
07:38aTSX futures lower as gold prices drop
RE
04:30aGREATLAND GOLD : Shares Inch Up on Drill Results at Havieron
DJ
01:54aPhilippine nickel miner to expand to cash in on Indonesia export ban
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX futures lower as gold prices drop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 07:38am EDT
A logo for TMX Group, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in gold prices.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's annualized housing starts data for August is due at 8:15 a.m. ET and building permits data for July is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> fell 0.24% to 16,495.09 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures dropped 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures fell 0.05%. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Shopify Inc said on Monday it would buy warehouse technology provider 6 River Systems Inc for about $450 million, as it looks to accelerate growth of its fulfillment network.

Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's second-largest oil sands producer, will invest C$1.4 billion to install two cogeneration units at its Oil Sands Base Plant, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25%, the company said on Monday.

Northland Power Inc said on Monday it would buy most of Colombian utility Empresa de Energia de Boyaca in a deal valued at C$1.05 billion, including debt.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Enghouse Systems Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$43 from C$41.50

Torex Gold Resources Inc: Scotiabank raises target price to C$23 from C$19

Toronto-Dominion Bank: Citigroup cuts target price to C$82 from C$90

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET [COM/WRAP]

Gold futures: $1495.6; -0.59% [GOL/]

US crude: $58.26; +0.71% [O/R]

Brent crude: $62.99; +0.64% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for July: Expected 7.311 mln; Prior 7.348 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada <EQUITYPOLL1> <EPOLL/CA>

Canadian markets directory

(Reporting by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.06% 0.90345 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.02% 1.62751 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.03% 81.485 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.06% 0.75232 Delayed Quote.4.45%
CITIGROUP INC. 4.27% 68.79 Delayed Quote.32.14%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.14% 26835.51 Delayed Quote.15.04%
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED 0.41% 38.78 Delayed Quote.-41.85%
GOLD -0.13% 1493.89 Delayed Quote.17.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.05% 63 Delayed Quote.13.89%
NASDAQ 100 -0.26% 7832.403215 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.19% 8087.437378 Delayed Quote.22.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.01% 0.84593 Delayed Quote.-7.71%
NORTHLAND POWER INC. -0.04% 25.12 Delayed Quote.15.81%
S&P 500 -0.01% 2978.43 Delayed Quote.18.81%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.24% 16495.09 Delayed Quote.15.45%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 0.56% 39.35 Delayed Quote.2.62%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC -4.10% 18.25 Delayed Quote.46.50%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.07% 1.31786 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
WTI -0.02% 58.26 Delayed Quote.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLD
07:38aTSX futures lower as gold prices drop
RE
04:30aGREATLAND GOLD : Shares Inch Up on Drill Results at Havieron
DJ
01:54aPhilippine nickel miner to expand to cash in on Indonesia export ban
RE
09/09Investors Bet on Further Rallies by Gold, Silver
DJ
09/09TSX futures tick up on rising crude prices
RE
09/08Australia's Nickel Mines to limit stake hike option in Indonesian project
RE
09/06ROBERT FRIEDLAND : Friedland's HPX signs deal to develop Guinea's Nimba iron ore..
RE
09/05Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise on easing trade fears
RE
09/05Low Demand May Cause Uranium Co. Cameco to Cut Production -Reuters
DJ
09/05TIMELINE : Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group