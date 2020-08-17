TSX futures rise on firmer gold prices

Gold consolidated near the $1,950 mark after plunging 4.5% last week, buoyed also by a weaker dollar as investors await the fine print on the U.S. Federal Reserve's strategy to stem the economic toll of the coronavirus.

More than 21.74 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 774,785 have died

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.37% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's foreign securities in June is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended o.09% lower at 16,514.61

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.6%. [.N]

TOP STORY [TOP/CAN]

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and her lawyers are set to attend hearings in a Canadian courtroom via telephone on Monday, arguing for the Canadian attorney general to release more confidential documents relating to her arrest.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Pan American Silver Corp: Scotiabank raises price target to $37 from $30Summit Industrial Income REIT: BMO raises price target to C$13.75 from C$11.75

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,954.4; +0.8% [GOL/]

US crude: $41.97; -0.1% [O/R]

Brent crude: $44.69; -0.25% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Aug: Expected 15.00; Prior 17.20

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Aug: Expected 73; Prior 72

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada <EQUITYPOLL1> <EPOLL/CA>

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.32)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)