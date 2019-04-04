Log in
GOLD
04/04 10:19:42 am
1283.89 USD   -0.62%
TSX subdued after three-day rally as gold miners slide

04/04/2019 | 10:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - A three-day rally in Canada's main stock index stalled on Thursday, as shares of precious metal miners slipped and investors waited for further progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.08 points, or 0.05 percent, at 16,287.94.

* Eight of the 11 major sectors edged higher.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was a weak spot, down 0.7 percent.

* Gold futures also slipped 0.7 percent, to $1,280.8 an ounce.

* The energy sector was unchanged. U.S. crude prices were down 0.1 percent a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.1 percent.

* The heavyweight financials sector gained 0.2 percent, while the industrials sector remained little changed.

* On the TSX, 112 issues were higher, while 123 declined for a 1.10-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 10.90 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Celestica Inc, which jumped 2.3 percent, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc, which rose 1.7 percent.

* Oceanagold Corp fell 4 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by Kinross Gold Corp, down 2.5 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Champion Iron Ltd and Prometic Life Sciences Inc.

* The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 28 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 21.20 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.68% 1283.25 Delayed Quote.0.74%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.03% 16284.58 Delayed Quote.13.55%
