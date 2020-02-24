Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto stocks drop, gold miners gain as coronavirus fears spell risk-off mood

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 10:07am EST
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

Canadian stocks fell more than 300 points on Monday as a spike in coronavirus cases outside China led to fears of a pandemic and prompted a broad-based selloff.

- At 09:42 a.m. ET (1443 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 308.82 points, or 1.73%, at 17,534.71.

- A jump in coronavirus cases in Italy, South Korea and Iran sent investors scrambling to safe havens such as gold and government bonds, causing large drops in global equity indexes. [MKTS/GLOB]- The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9% to become the sole gaining sector as major gold miners were propped up by a surge in bullion prices. [GOL/]

- On the TSX, 39 issues were higher, while 188 issues declined for a 4.82-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 42.43 million shares traded.

- The top gainers on the TSX were Eldorado Gold Corp, which jumped 10.4% after a swathe of price target raises on the stock, and MTY Food Group, which rose 8.0% after posting a rise in its fourth-quarter earnings. [nL2N2AO0GK] [nASA00ENP]

- Ballard Power Systems Inc fell 11.2%, the most on the TSX, as it continued to retreat from last week's record high, while the second biggest loser was First Quantum Minerals, down 10.8%.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier B, B2gold Corp , and Aurora Cannabis.

- The TSX posted 13 new 52-week highs and 17 new lows.

- Across all Canadian issues, there were 83 new 52-week highs and 61 new lows, with total volume of 79.11 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -5.43% 2.1 Delayed Quote.-20.79%
B2GOLD CORP. 3.39% 6.39 Delayed Quote.18.81%
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. -14.19% 14.93 Delayed Quote.86.85%
BOMBARDIER INC. -3.60% 1.205 Delayed Quote.-35.23%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. -2.78% 1.05 Delayed Quote.-10.00%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -6.54% 27.05 Delayed Quote.5.86%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -8.90% 8.66 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION 5.04% 13.7 Delayed Quote.25.60%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS -10.25% 10.43 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
GOLD 0.65% 1674.61 Delayed Quote.8.29%
HEXO CORP. -5.95% 1.75 Delayed Quote.-10.63%
MTY FOOD GROUP INC. 11.05% 56.97 Delayed Quote.-10.31%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.59% 17565.05 Delayed Quote.5.05%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -5.45% 0.52 Delayed Quote.-26.67%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. -5.19% 0.365 Delayed Quote.-38.89%
TILRAY, INC. -9.19% 17.6753 Delayed Quote.13.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GOLD
10:07aToronto stocks drop, gold miners gain as coronavirus fears spell risk-off moo..
RE
07:21aShares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
RE
07:15aBig Gains in Havens Fuel Growth Concerns
DJ
05:17aThai Jan. exports show surprise 3.4% year-on-year rise on surging gold shipme..
RE
04:30aGreatland Gold Shares Rise as Partner Newcrest Accelerates Drilling
DJ
03:50aFresnillo brings forward Juanicipio production targets, shares jump
RE
02/23India clarifies size of gold discovery in northern state
RE
02/21Stocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying
RE
02/21Stocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying
RE
02/21Stocks slip as coronavirus fears spur safe-haven buying
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group