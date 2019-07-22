Log in
TrackInsight: Gold is going up again

07/22/2019 | 11:15am EDT

Friday, July 21st, ETFs related to gold experienced once again a great performance, with daily inflows on the primary market.

Friday, July 21st, ETFs related to gold experienced once again a great performance of +1,77% on average, with daily inflows on the primary market of $+319M. After a break-evening period that was lasting since the end of June, the precious metal is getting more expensive and is now trading at $1425 an ounce. 2 reasons can explain this reviving bullish trend. First, equities markets don’t seem to be at their best, and this is related to the poor performance of the global economy. It made the American Federal Reserve hint that a rate cut will happen in July. The second explanation is the tensions in the Middle East that have been exacerbated during the last few days, with Iran seizing a UK oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, or the US taking down an Iranian drone on Thursday. All these uncertainties are giving gold more attractiveness for investors and therefore are pushing prices higher. Year-to-date, the yellow metal is up by +12,32% on average, and has seen $4,23Bn of new shares of ETFs created for this segment. 43 ETFs are tracking 12 indices related to gold, and they gather a total of $71,21Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
