Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Gold       XAUUSD

GOLD
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/08 10:16:03 am
1495.316 USD   -0.42%
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Strong inflows into Gold
TI
10:14aGOLD : ... and in the end, gold wins
08:46aGlobal Stocks Rally After Wild Swings on Wall Street
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

TrackInsight: Strong inflows into Gold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 10:15am EDT

ETFs seeking to replicate the evolution of Gold experienced remarkable inflows on Tuesday 7th.

ETFs seeking to replicate the evolution of Gold experienced remarkable inflows on Tuesday 7th as illustrated by the corresponding TrackInsight Segment, that recorded $+572,95M of new assets from the primary market. Investors kept accumulating Gold ETFs with cumulative inflows hitting a new YTD high, $+6,84Bn.  Money has been pouring into Gold ETFs as investors seek shelter to weather the storm caused by the global economic slowdown and geopolitical uncertainties. ETFs included in the segment progressed by +2,73% during yesterday’s market session as gold futures topped $1,500/oz. On a year to date basis, they progressed on average by +17,63%. There are 43 funds tracking 12 Indices included in the segment for a total of $77,2Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLD
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Strong inflows into Gold
TI
10:14aGOLD : ... and in the end, gold wins
08:46aGlobal Stocks Rally After Wild Swings on Wall Street
DJ
07:05aJapan, led by less apologetic generation, stays tough in South Korea feud
RE
06:55aGlobal Stocks Rally After Wild Swings on Wall Street
DJ
05:39aGlobal Stocks Rally After Wild Swings on Wall Street
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:45aGlobal Stocks Rally After Wild Swings on Wall Street
DJ
04:36aMiner Sibanye-Stillwater flags improved operating performance
RE
03:31aAngloGold Ashanti posts 21% profit jump helped by Kibali JV
RE
More news
Chart GOLD
Duration : Period :
Gold Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group