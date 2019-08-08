TrackInsight: Strong inflows into Gold

ETFs seeking to replicate the evolution of Gold experienced remarkable inflows on Tuesday 7th as illustrated by the corresponding TrackInsight Segment, that recorded $+572,95M of new assets from the primary market. Investors kept accumulating Gold ETFs with cumulative inflows hitting a new YTD high, $+6,84Bn. Money has been pouring into Gold ETFs as investors seek shelter to weather the storm caused by the global economic slowdown and geopolitical uncertainties. ETFs included in the segment progressed by +2,73% during yesterday’s market session as gold futures topped $1,500/oz. On a year to date basis, they progressed on average by +17,63%. There are 43 funds tracking 12 Indices included in the segment for a total of $77,2Bn of assets under management.

