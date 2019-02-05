TrackInsight: Strong outflows from Gold

Since the beginning of the year, Gold ETFs enjoy a positive trend in terms of performance and flow. As illustrated by the Gold segment on TrackInsight, which gathers 40 ETFs for a total of $ 63,2 Bn of assets under management, the aggregated flows reached more than $ 2 bn since the beginning of the year, while the average performance hit 2,68%. However, although the general trend remains positive, yesterday was the first tough day since the 1st of January with a negative daily performance (-0,97%) and important outflows ($ -300M).

