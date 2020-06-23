Log in
GOLD

GOLD
06/23 10:33:10 am
1766.375 USD   +0.62%
TrackInsight: Surge of inflows into Gold ETFs

06/23/2020 | 10:15am EDT

For the second day in a row, Gold ETFs have attracted outstanding inflows from the primary market.

For the second day in a row, the Gold segment on TrackInsight has attracted outstanding inflows from the primary market on Monday, June 22nd. Indeed, investors injected new $ 643 M this Monday after having increased their position by $ 1,34 Bn Friday last week. Since the beginning of the year, Gold ETFs are riding on a wave of success thanks to their reputation of safe heaven asset whereas the volatility hit record high levels. In this period of uncertainty, investors don’t know exactly where to hide, and gold is one of the few exposures that offered relative stability in the first half of 2020. Year-to-date, this segment of 61 ETFs has progressed by 15,20% and attracted $ 31,9 Bn of new assets through the primary market to reach $ 171,2 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2020
