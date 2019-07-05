U.S. Futures Inch Down Ahead of Jobs Report

By Lauren Almeida

Wall Street futures edged down and Treasury yields climbed on Friday as investors geared up for the June U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

The contracts had the S&P 500 down 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.1%. Futures don't necessarily predict moves after the opening bell.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also rose, to 1.961% from 1.952% Wednesday before the Independence Day holiday. Yields move inversely to prices.

The U.S. dollar firmed, with the WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of its peers, rose 0.2%. But the dollar could be vulnerable if nonfarm payrolls data are weak, as the results are likely to figure in the Federal Reserve's decision making on interest-rate policy.

In Europe, stocks weakened on Friday after a mixed session in Asia. The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.4% in midday trade, with Germany's DAX down 0.2% after data showed German manufacturing orders fell in May.

The yield on 10-year German bonds rose to minus 0.389%, from minus 0.402% Thursday when it fell below the European Central Bank's policy rate of minus 0.4% for the first time.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite and Japan's Nikkei both rose 0.2%.

In commodities, global benchmark Brent crude futures gained 0.4% to $63.52 a barrel. Gold fell 0.2%.

