U.S. Futures Inch Down Ahead of Jobs Report

07/05/2019 | 07:46am EDT

By Lauren Almeida

-- U.S. stock futures slip and Treasury yields rise

-- Gold futures slip, Brent crude prices rise

-- European stocks fall, Asian stocks mixed

Wall Street futures edged down and Treasury yields climbed on Friday as investors geared up for the June U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

The contracts had the S&P 500 down 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.1%. Futures don't necessarily predict moves after the opening bell.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also rose, to 1.961% from 1.952% Wednesday before the Independence Day holiday. Yields move inversely to prices.

The U.S. dollar firmed, with the WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of its peers, rose 0.2%. But the dollar could be vulnerable if nonfarm payrolls data are weak, as the results are likely to figure in the Federal Reserve's decision making on interest-rate policy.

In Europe, stocks weakened on Friday after a mixed session in Asia. The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.4% in midday trade, with Germany's DAX down 0.2% after data showed German manufacturing orders fell in May.

The yield on 10-year German bonds rose to minus 0.389%, from minus 0.402% Thursday when it fell below the European Central Bank's policy rate of minus 0.4% for the first time.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite and Japan's Nikkei both rose 0.2%.

In commodities, global benchmark Brent crude futures gained 0.4% to $63.52 a barrel. Gold fell 0.2%.

Write to Lauren Almeida at lauren.almeida@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.33% 3005.25 20.31%
DAX -0.34% 12587.29 19.61%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.67% 26966 15.60%
GOLD -0.44% 1414.216 10.62%
HANG SENG -0.17% 28767 11.50%
NASDAQ 100 0.74% 7857.689843 23.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.75% 8170.231057 22.21%
NIKKEI 225 0.20% 21746.38 8.11%
S&P 500 0.77% 2995.82 19.51%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.04% 96.73 0.05%
WTI 0.04% 56.8 24.52%
