GOLD

GOLD
News 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Down As Investors Seeking Safe Havens Buy Treasurys, Gold -- Utilities Roundup

04/03/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

Shares of power producers fell sharply, as investors seeking safe havens bought into Treasurys and gold futures. Th

e utilities industry group of the Standard & Poor's 500, traditionally more stable than other areas, has seen a spike in volatility in recent weeks as traders place wagers on the sector leading a stock-market recovery, only to reverse those bets in short order.

Lawyers for victims of California wildfires sparked by PG&E are demanding modifications to their $13.5 billion settlement with the company because of concerns that the deal may no longer deliver the expected amount.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

