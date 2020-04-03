Utilities Down As Investors Seeking Safe Havens Buy Treasurys, Gold -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply, as investors seeking safe havens bought into Treasurys and gold futures. Th

e utilities industry group of the Standard & Poor's 500, traditionally more stable than other areas, has seen a spike in volatility in recent weeks as traders place wagers on the sector leading a stock-market recovery, only to reverse those bets in short order.

Lawyers for victims of California wildfires sparked by PG&E are demanding modifications to their $13.5 billion settlement with the company because of concerns that the deal may no longer deliver the expected amount.

